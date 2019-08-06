'Defense is defensive,' so Morgan Stanley upgrades Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman (NOC +3.6% ) moves higher after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $418 price target, as analyst Rajeev Lalwani says "growing sales visibility through the mid-2020s from a two-year budget deal pairs well with [valuation] amid uncertainty."

Lalwani says he expects NOC profit margins and sales growth to accelerate leading to better than expected earnings, adding that NOC is "the best way to play the long-term strategic priorities of the U.S. government."

Stanley also starts coverage of L3 Technologies (LHX +1.6% ) with an Overweight and a $259 price target, as Lalwani likes the potential of the L3-Harris merger and expects synergies from the deal will make the company more profitable in the future.

NOC's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Very Bullish.