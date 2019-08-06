Allot +6.1% after revenues drive Q2 beat

Israel-based Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is up 6.1% in U.S. trading after its Q2 earnings topped consensus with double-digit gains in revenues and gross profit.

Revenues rose 15% to $26.6M, and gross profit rose 12% to a non-GAAP $18.5M.

Operating loss (non-GAAP) was $2.1M; Net loss was $2.1M, up from a year-ago loss of $1.2M.

Cash and investments came to $101.6M, nearly flat with last quarter's $101.5M.

It's maintaining full-year guidance for revenues of $106M-$110M and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.

Press release