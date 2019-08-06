Slack adds enterprise security tools

Slack (WORK -1.5% ) beefs up its security measures to make the collaboration tool more appealing to organizations with stricter security requirements.

Admins can now require Touch ID, Face ID, or a passcode when logging in from a mobile device. If a user reports the device stolen, the admin can remotely wipe the associated Slack conversations.

Slack is also rolling out a new administration dashboard for easier management. From the dashboard, admins can block access from a jail-broken device, require a Slack update before accessing the account, and block file downloads from unapproved sources.

No end-to-end encryption at this point. Slack tells TechCrunch there isn't much demand and it would negatively impact the user experience.

Related: Competitor Microsoft recently made its Teams the default for new Office 365 users, phasing out Skype for Business.