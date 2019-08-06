AT&T 2019 priorities update: Wireless growth, stabilizing entertainment

In a shareholder update from an Oppenheimer investment conference, AT&T (T +1.1% ) Chief Financial Officer John Stephens set up company priorities for 2019-2020 after its recently announced earnings.

That includes expectations for total wireless service growth over the full year, with future growth driven by postpaid smartphones; customer upgrades to unlimited plans; growth at Cricket wireless; reduced reseller pressure; and 5G leadership.

He also set up stabilizing Entertainment Group EBITDA as a key goal, with post-2019 contributions from broadband revenue growth; higher-quality customers; better cost management; ad growth; introduction of AT&T TV and reduced pressure from legacy services.

He expects the elevated video churn that the company saw in Q2 to continue for the rest of the year as customers roll off of two-year price locks (such customers declined by about 600,000 in Q2). Focus on high-value subscribers (with higher credit standards and fewer promotions) is also depressing gross additions.

Meanwhile, AT&T TV (its thin-client broadband TV) will roll out in some markets by the end of Q3 and head nationwide in early 2020.

Next up: WarnerMedia Day on Oct. 29, where the company will detail its upcoming HBO Max service.