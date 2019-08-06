Cimarex Energy posts sharp Q2 miss as realized gas prices plunged

Cimarex Energy (XEC -3.1% ) sinks to its lowest price in nearly a decade after Q2 earnings per share were cut nearly in half from the same quarter last year and missing analyst consensus by a wide mark.

Q2 revenues fell slightly to $546.5M, also trailing consensus, from $556.3M in the year-earlier quarter, as oil sales rose 20% Y/Y to $411.7M from $342.2M a year ago but gas and natural gas liquids sales slid 38% to $126M from $202.2M.

XEC says Q2 total production jumped 30% Y/Y to 274.8K boe/day from 211.4K boe/day in the year-ago period, as Permian Basin output surged 55% to 188.7K boe/day from 121.7K.

But the company's realized prices for natural gas plunged 70% to $0.50/Mcf, crude oil realized prices fell 11% to $54.24/bbl and natural gas liquids slumped 41% to $13.08/bbl.

XEC says it brought 110 gross (40 net) wells on production during the quarter with 99 gross (24 net) wells waiting on completion.

XEC expects full-year production volumes of 263K-272K boe/day, with annual oil volumes of 83K-87K bbl/day; FY 2019 estimated exploration and development budget remains unchanged at $1.35B-$1.45B.