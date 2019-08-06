Stocks advance as trade fears ebb, for now

Stocks bounce ease off session highs in late afternoon as trade war tensions diminish somewhat after China's central bank said it would fix the yuan at stronger than seven per dollar.

The Nasdaq rises 1.3% , the S&P 500 gains 1.1% , and the Dow rises 0.9% .

S&P 500 industry sectors leading the climb are information technology ( +1.7% ) and communications services (+1.6%) followed by real estate ( +1.5% ); lagging the broader market are energy ( -0.3% ) and materials ( -0.2% ).

10-year Treasury lost some of yesterday's gains, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.737%.

Crude oil slumps 1.8% to $53.73 per barrel; gold advances 0.5% to $1,483.10 per ounce.