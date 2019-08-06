Appeals court tosses Google cookie settlement

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia tosses a $5.5M Google (GOOG +1.8% )(GOOGL +1.7% ) settlement back to a lower court. The appeals court says it can't determine if the settlement was fair and adequate.

Google was accused of exploiting loopholes in the Safari and Internet Explorer browsers of rivals Apple and Microsoft to help advertisers avoid cookie blockers.

The 2017 settlement required Google to stop using using cookies for Safari and to pay out the millions, mainly to lawyers and six groups, some of which had prior ties to Google, rather than users.

Today, Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro said the settlement raised a "red flag" and possible due process concerns then called the award to the privacy groups "particularly concerning."