GreenSky plummets amid heightened uncertainty

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) plunges 38% after suspending FY2019 guidance and uncertainty increases as it explores strategic alternatives.

Besides the pending strategic review, GreenSky is looking at augment its current bank funding model with forward flow risk transfer arrangements with insurance companies, asset managers, or pension funds, BTIG Mark Palmer writes in a note.

He keeps his recommendation at neutral due to the increased uncertainty and "persistent questions about the stability of its funding model."

Management explained Q2 adjusted EBITDA shortfall due to weaker-than-expected performance in May and June and slightly longer-than-expected ramping up its new specialty retail and e-commerce initiatives, the note said.

Quant rating Bearish; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (2 Buy, 2 Outperform, 7 Hold.)

Previously: GreenSky -17% after Q2 misses; starts reviewing options (updated) (Aug. 6)