Continental to shed seven drilling rigs in Oklahoma on efficiency gains

Continental Resources (CLR -0.1% ) says it plans to reduce the number of rigs it operates in Oklahoma to 12 from 19 this year, citing improved productivity, while it continues to run six rigs in North Dakota's Bakken shale, where the company is the top producer.

"The key thing here is it emphasizes the efficiency gains we’ve received from our rigs," CLR President Jack Stark said during today's earnings conference call.

There are "probably 100 rigs more in the U.S. than is needed today," CEO Harold Hamm noted, as U.S. shale production has climbed to record highs even as the number of active U.S. drilling rigs has fallen by 102 to 942 in the past year.