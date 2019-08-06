Midwest rains that sunk Mosaic's Q2 left rival Nutrien unscathed - Bloomberg
Aug. 06, 2019 3:40 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS), NTRMOS, NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Mosaic (MOS -6.6%) slumps to its lowest level in more than a dozen years before bouncing a bit, after missing Q2 earnings expectations and cutting its full-year earnings forecast in the wake of severe flooding in the U.S. Midwest.
- "As a result of weak spring demand and a high level of imports trapped in the lower Mississippi River, market prices remained under pressure and the seasonal price improvement we typically see in [Q2] did not materialize," CFO Clint Freeland said during today's earnings conference call.
- While much of MOS's phosphate-based product was stuck in the flooded Mississippi River, rival Nutrien (NTR -1.2%) was able to ship its potash nutrient to the Midwest from Saskatchewan during the quarter, helping its results.
- Diverging prices of the two fertilizers also help explain the companies' differing fortunes: According to Bloomberg, phosphate has declined by $107/ton from 2018's peak in October, with prices likely remaining under pressure because of new capacity in H2 2019, while potash prices last month were $15/ton higher than a year earlier and $10/ton above the seasonal five-year price, with strong global demand and a slow ramp-up of new capacity supporting a continued positive outlook.