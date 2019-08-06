Midwest rains that sunk Mosaic's Q2 left rival Nutrien unscathed - Bloomberg

Aug. 06, 2019 3:40 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS), NTRMOS, NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Mosaic (MOS -6.6%) slumps to its lowest level in more than a dozen years before bouncing a bit, after missing Q2 earnings expectations and cutting its full-year earnings forecast in the wake of severe flooding in the U.S. Midwest.
  • "As a result of weak spring demand and a high level of imports trapped in the lower Mississippi River, market prices remained under pressure and the seasonal price improvement we typically see in [Q2] did not materialize," CFO Clint Freeland said during today's earnings conference call.
  • While much of MOS's phosphate-based product was stuck in the flooded Mississippi River, rival Nutrien (NTR -1.2%) was able to ship its potash nutrient to the Midwest from Saskatchewan during the quarter, helping its results.
  • Diverging prices of the two fertilizers also help explain the companies' differing fortunes: According to Bloomberg, phosphate has declined by $107/ton from 2018's peak in October, with prices likely remaining under pressure because of new capacity in H2 2019, while potash prices last month were $15/ton higher than a year earlier and $10/ton above the seasonal five-year price, with strong global demand and a slow ramp-up of new capacity supporting a continued positive outlook.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.