Equity ETFs pull in more than $20B for second straight month - State Street

Aug. 06, 2019 3:41 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Equity ETFs attracted more than $20B of assets in July for the second month in a row, according to State Street Global Advisors' U.S.-Listed Flash Flows report.
  • Equity ETFs are 30% off last year's pace YTD, even with $40B pulled in over the past two months.
  • Bond ETFs saw almost $9B brought in during the month, with investors favoring Aggregate ($2.8B), Mortgage-Backed ($1.7B), and High Yield ($1.4B) exposures.
  • Healthcare saw the greatest outflows of any sector in July, shedding $1.1B; Technology ($779M) and Real Estate ($585M) had the most inflows.
