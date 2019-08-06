Concho, shale companies have few locations left to drill, Goldman warns

Concho Resources (CXO -5.3% ) revisits 52-week lows after Goldman Sachs says the disappointing performance of the company's tightly-spaced wells indicates that the number of locations shale companies have left to drill may be dwindling.

"CXO's unfavorable spacing tests and lower than forecast capital efficiency raise justifiable questions whether we are further down the path to when shale no longer becomes as relevant a driver of global supply growth," Goldman says.

Shares in the Permian Basin-focused producer sank 22% last week after the company disclosed underwhelming results from a group of 23 densely drilled wells.

Other top Permian Basin names include CVX, OXY, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, APC, DVN, NBL