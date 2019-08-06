DuPont considers potential $20B sale of biosciences unit - Bloomberg

DuPont (DD +3.8% ) is considering unloading its nutrition and biosciences division, and is working with advisers to evaluate options that could include selling or spinning off the business, Bloomberg reports.

The division, which makes food additives and ingredients, could be worth at least $20B as a stand-alone entity, based on the trading multiples of rivals, according to the report.

Logical partners for such a deal are said to include International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), Kerry Group (OTCPK:KRYAY), Givaudan (OTCPK:GVDBF) and Royal DSM.