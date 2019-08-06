Apollo Investment NAV falls 0.3% during fiscal Q1

Aug. 06, 2019 4:11 PM ETApollo Investment (AINV)AINVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) fiscal Q1 net investment income of 50 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 46 cents and increased from 47 cents in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
  • "Net investment income was strong for the quarter benefiting from the net growth in the portfolio, the impact from the total return provision in our fee structure, and the catch-up income from an investment being restored to accrual status," said CEO Howard Widra.
  • Net asset value per share of $19.00 at June 30, 2019 fell 0.3% during the quarter from $19.06 at March 31, 2019.
  • $451M of gross commitments during the quarter.
  • Gross fundings of $312M and net fundings totaled $215M during Q1.
  • Net leverage of 1.03x at quarter-end vs. 0.83x at March 31, 2019.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
