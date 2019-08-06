Planet Fitness +3% after strong quarter
Aug. 06, 2019
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) report comparable sales rose 8.8% in Q2 to trail the consensus expectation for a 10.2% gain.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 31% to $76M during the quarter.
- Looking ahead, the company expects full-year revenue growth of +18% vs. +15% prior view. "We now expect to open between 250 and 260 new Planet Fitness locations system-wide in 2019, a record for our brand, up from our prior outlook of approximately 225," notes PLNT management.
- PLNT +3.27% AH.