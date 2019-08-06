Planet Fitness +3% after strong quarter

Aug. 06, 2019 4:12 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)PLNTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) report comparable sales rose 8.8% in Q2 to trail the consensus expectation for a 10.2% gain.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was up 31% to $76M during the quarter.
  • Looking ahead, the company expects full-year revenue growth of +18% vs. +15% prior view. "We now expect to open between 250 and 260 new Planet Fitness locations system-wide in 2019, a record for our brand, up from our prior outlook of approximately 225," notes PLNT management.
  • Previously: Planet Fitness EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)
  • PLNT +3.27% AH.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.