Wynn Resorts +2% after earnings topper

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) trades higher after comfortably beating estimates on both lines of its Q2 report.

Revenue was up just under 1% for both the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau properties, while rising 5% for the Las Vegas business.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Las Vegas Local segment was up 11% to $137.4M vs. $115M consensus while the Macau segment saw a 2.6% drop to $343M vs. $355M consensus.

During the 8 days it was opened, Encore Boston kicked in with Encore Boston Harbor revenue of $18.8M and adjusted property EBITDA $100K.

Shares of Wynn are up 1.73% in AH trading to $113.80.

