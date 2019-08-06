Newtek Business Q2 total investment portfolio rises 6% YTD

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q2 adjusted net investment income of 57 cents per share exceeds the consensus estimate by a penny and increased from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value of $15.33 at June 30, 2019 rose from $15.19 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Total investment portfolio increased by 18% to $573.5M at June 30, 2019 from $487.7M a year earlier and 6.0% from $541.1M at Dec. 31, 2018.

Notes that historically the second half of its calendar year represents about 55% of its annual earnings.

Newtek Small Business Finance forecasts full-year 2019 SBA 7(a) loan fundings of between $580M and $620M, which would represent a 28% increase, at the midpoint of the range, over SBA 7(a) loan fundings for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on Aug. 7, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET.

