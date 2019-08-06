Frontier -18.7% after $5.45B goodwill writedown

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has tumbled 18.7% postmarket following Q2 earnings where a heavy goodwill impairment produced an equally heavy net loss, despite a surprise gain on an adjusted basis.

Revenues were in-line at $2.07B, 4.2% lower than the prior year.

But a net loss of $5.32B resulted from a $5.45B goodwill impairment reflecting "among other things, our expectation of continued revenue declines because of pressures on the business, reduced expectations for the transformation program, the long-term sustainability of our capital structure, a lower outlook for our overall industry, and the cumulative impact of all these factors on business trends going forward."

Goodwill balance as of June 30 is $276M "and further impairments are possible as a result of ongoing reviews of the business and operations."

EBITDA came in at $882M.

Revenue breakout: Consumer, $1.05B; Commercial, $922M; Subsidy, $95M.

Consumer churn rose to 2.14%; consumer fiber broadband losses came to 10,000, and consumer copper broadband losses to 46,000. ARPC fell sequentially to $88.68. Commercial customers dipped to 390,000 from Q1's 400,000.

Liquidity is at $786M as of June 30.

It's cutting full-year EBITDA guidance range to $3.35B-$3.42B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET; it will contain prepared remarks but no question-and-answer session.

Press release