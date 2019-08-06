Stocks snap back as investors buy the dip

Stocks rebounded from their worst drubbing of the year after China's central bank signaled it wanted its currency to trade at a higher than expected level against the dollar, calming markets that had been shaken by rising trade tensions.

The three major market indices all closed near highs of the day with gains above 1%.

"History says this is a buy-the-dip moment," according to Thomas Lee, a managing partner with Fundstrat Global Advisors, who said that after selloffs such as the S&P 500's 3% decline on Monday, stocks usually bottomed within days and gains over one-month and three-month intervals averaged 4% and 8%, respectively.

Some of the stocks that led yesterday's selloff, including Apple, Micron Technology and Nike, were among today's best performers, as Apple and Micron each gained more than 1% and Nike climbed nearly 3%.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher by at least 1%, led by information technology (+1.6%), financials (+1.5%) and industrials (+1.5%), while the energy group (-0.1%) was the lone loser as WTI crude oil continued to decline, settling 1.9% lower at $53.63/bbl.

While stocks rallied, the U.S. Treasury yield curve continued to flatten, which reflected ongoing concerns about the economic outlook; the two-year yield added 3 bps to 1.61%, and the 10-year yield finished flat at 1.74%.