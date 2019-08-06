Two Harbors plans investment chief succession

Two Harbors Investment's (NYSE:TWO) board plans to name William Greenberg and Matthew Koeppen to serve as vice presidents and co-chief investment officers, succeeding Bill Roth who intends to retire from the company and as a director on Dec. 31, 2019.

Greenberg has been with the company since 2012, most recently serving as managing director and co-deputy chief investment officer since June 2018, with primary responsibility for the investment and hedging strategy of the company’s portfolio of conventional MSR, as well as managing the investment securities portfolio.

Koeppen has been with the company since 2010, most recently serving as managing director, co-deputy chief investment officer since June 2018, with primary responsibility for the investment and hedging strategy of the company’s investment securities portfolio.