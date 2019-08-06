Match +17% on Tinder strength, raised FY outlook

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) soars 17.4% after reporting Q2

Q2 average subscribers were up 18% Y/Y to $9.08M, above the 8.99M consensus. Average Tinder subscribers were up 37% to 5.2M (estimate: 5.13M). ARPU was up 2% to $0.58 (estimate: $0.59).

Operating margin was 35% versus the 36% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA beat estimates with $203.5M compared to $193.2M.

The Q3 outlook sees revenue of $535-545M (estimate: $520.57M), EBITDA of $200-205M (estimate: $201M), and the company expects to add more than 400K Tinder subscribers on the quarter.

Match raises its FY forecast to revenue growth in the high teens percentage range (was: mid-teens range) and $770-800M EBITDA (was: $740-790M). Match expects about 1.6M average subscriber additions at Tinder (was: greater than 1M).

Earnings call is tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release / Presentation.