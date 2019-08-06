Jazz Q2 Xyrem sales up 16%; sales outlook raised

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q2 results:

Revenues: $534.1M (+7%); Xyrem sales: $413.2M (+16%); Erwinaze sales: $27.6M (-53%); Defitelio sales: $46.1M (+14%); Vyxeos sales: $31.4M (+12%).

Net income: $261.9M (+184%); non-GAAP net income: $232.5M (+8%); EPS: $4.56 (+204%); non-GAAP EPS: $4.05 (+16%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): $351.1M (-2%).

Key future events: Topline data from Phase 3 study of JZP-258 in narcolepsy to presented in September at World Sleep Congress followed by U.S. marketing application in late Q4/early Q1 2020. European approval of Sunosi (solriamfetol) for narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea by year-end/early 2020.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $2,070M - 2,150M from $2,050M - 2,130M; product sales: $2,055M - 2,125M; Xyrem: $1,550M - 1,590M from $1,530M - 1,570M; Erwinaze/Erwinase: $160M - 195M; Defitelio/defibrotide: $155M - 180M; Vyxeos: $120M - 150M; EPS: $9.40 - 10.75; non-GAAP EPS: $14.30 - 15.00.

Shares down 1% after hours.

Previously: Jazz Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.48, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)