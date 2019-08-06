Papa John's +2% after earnings

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) reports U.S. company-owned comparable sales fell 6.8% in Q2. Systemwide North America comparable sales were down 5.7%.

Company-owned restaurant margin was 19.4% of sales vs. 16.9% consensus.

Looking ahead, Papa John's anticipates North America comparable sales to fall between 1% and 5% vs. -1% to -4% prior view. EPS of $1.00 to $1.20 is anticipated vs. $1.13 consensus.

The pizza chain ended the quarter with 5,345 locations (+0.2% Q/Q). Net global new unit growth of 100 to 150 is anticipated vs. prior guidance 75 to 150.

Shares of PZZA are up 2.17% AH to $44.20.

