Two Harbors falls 1.6% as Q2 core EPS misses estimate

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Q2 core earnings, including dollar roll income, of $106.0M, or 39 cents per share, trails the consensus estimate of 42 cents and declined from 49 cents in Q1.

“The second quarter was marked by lower rates, a flatter curve and wider spreads in the Agency RMBS market,” said Chief Investment Officer Bill Roth. “Given this backdrop, pairing Agencies with MSR remains particularly attractive, as we believe it generates a more stable risk-adjusted return throughout market cycles."

Book value of $14.17 per common share at quarter-end represents 5.4% quarterly total return on book value.

Rates strategy consisted of $28.2B of Agency RMBS, Agency Derivatives, and MSR as well as their associated hedges as of June 30, 2019. The company also held $9.4B notional of net long TBAs as part of the rates strategy.

Credit strategy consisted of $3.9B of non-Agency securities as well as their associated notional hedges as of June 30, 2019.

Conference call on Aug. 7 at 9:00 AM ET.

