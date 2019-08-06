Microchip +2% after dividend, mixed earnings

Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) +2.1% after mixed Q1 results that missed top-line estimates but beat on the bottom. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of $1.323-1.375B (consensus: $1.38B) and EPS of $1.37-1.49 (consensus: $1.53).

The Q1 gross margin was 62%, even with the 61.8% consensus, and the operating margin was 36.2% versus 36.1%.

The company declared a record quarterly dividend of 36.6 cents per share, which is payable on September 4 for shareholders of record on August 21.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.