UDR prices $400M notes offering

UDR (NYSE:UDR) prices its $400M offering of 3.00% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement.
The notes were priced at 99.710% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from Aug. 15, 2019 to yield 3.029% to maturity.
Will also redeem all $300M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.70% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 1, 2020
Expects to use the net proceeds to repay indebtedness, including funding the redemption of the 3.70% senior notes, to fund potential acquisitions, or for other general corporate purposes.
The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on Aug. 15, 2019.
