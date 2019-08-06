Akcea Q2 top line up 46%, Waylivra rollout in Europe planned

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Q2 results:

Revenues: $26.6M (+45%); Tegsedi revenue: $9.9M.

Net loss: ($37.3M); loss/share: ($0.40).

Key future milestones: Launch Waylivra in Germany followed by other EU countries. Launch Tegsedi in Europe and Latin America through PTC Therapeutics. Novartis to launch Phase 3 study of AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx.

H2: Report topline data from Phase 1/2 study of AKCEA-TTR-Lrx; initiated Phase 3 development.

H1 2020: Report topline data from Phase 2 studies of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-Lrx and AKCEA-APOCIII-Lrx.

