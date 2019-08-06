Pareteum beats with fivefold revenue growth

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is seeing choppy trade after hours -- currently down 0.6% -- following Q2 earnings where it topped high expectations with rapid revenue growth and positive EBITDA.

Revenues grew 468% Y/Y and 48% sequentially, to $34.1M. Gross margin was 55%, down from a year-ago 70%.

EBITDA increased 466%, to $3.4M; adjusted EBITDA rose 369%, to $6.1M.

Connections increased 380%, to 13.03M; it grew 108.5% sequentially for the first half.

Annualized revenue per employee was $583,000, up 55%.

For the full year, it's boosting revenue guidance to $120M-$130M from a previous $115M-$125M, and expects EBITDA and cash flow (net of restructuring and acquisitions) to be positive.

Press release