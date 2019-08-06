Diamondback Energy misses Q2 earnings but production more than doubles
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -0.7% after-hours following mixed Q2 results that includes below consensus earnings but a 93% Y/Y revenue gain to more than $1B.
- FANG reports Q2 production more than doubled from the year-ago quarter to 280.4K boe/day (68% oil) from 112.6K boe/day and rose 7% Q/Q from 262.6K boe/day.
- FANG narrows full-year production guidance to 277K-284K boe/day, up slightly at the midpoint from prior guidance of 272K-287K boe/day.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $772M, up 109% from $370M in the year-ago quarter and 19% higher than $651M reported in Q1.
- FANG says per lateral foot well costs are down 7% Y/Y in the Midland Basin and 16% in the Delaware Basin, prompting it to narrow full-year capex guidance to $2.725B-$2.95B from $2.7B-$3B previously, increase the midpoint of operated completions, and lower Midland Basin well costs to $730-$760/ft. from $740-$780/ft.
- Also, FANG now expects to complete 300-320 gross operated horizontal wells in 2019, up 2% from the midpoint of prior guidance of 290-320 wells.