Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has pared early after-hours losses following a Q3 miss as its conference call shifts to the Q&A session.

Shares are now down 2.9 , after falling as much as 5.8%.

CEO Bob Iger said this would be one of the tougher quarters to explain -- a nod to the heavy investment going into its nascent direct-to-consumer business, along with the integration of Fox and Hulu.

But he's made some news already in the call: Iger says that a three-service bundle of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu would come at $12.99/month, available at the Disney plus launch date of Nov. 12. Notably, that's undercutting Netflix pricing.

As a stand-alone product, Disney Plus will launch at $6.99/month, with an annual option of $69.99.