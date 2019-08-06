Western Asset Mortgage -1.1% after Q2 disappoints

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) falls 1.1% in after-hour trading after Q2 core EPS of 31 cents trails the consensus estimate of 32 cents and fell from 32 cents in Q1.

Book value per share of $10.51 at June 30, 2019, net of Q2 common dividend of 31 cents per share declared on June 20, 2019.

Economic return on book value of 1.1% for the quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $15.9M compares with $15.6M in the previous quarter.

Q2 annualized net interest margin of 2.14% vs. 2.36% in Q1.

"In June, we completed a securitization of a portion of our residential whole loans involving the issuance of $919 million in mortgage-backed notes. This transaction represents the Company's first securitization and enables us to finance our target assets with longer-term fixed rate financing at attractive levels," said CEO Jennifer Murphy.

Conference call on Aug. 7 at 11:00 AM ET.

