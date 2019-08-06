Pioneer Natural reports mixed Q2 results, raises dividend
Aug. 06, 2019 5:29 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)PXDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -0.2% after-hours after posting better than expected Q2 earnings but revenues slipped 9% Y/Y to $1.92B, as higher production helped offset the impact of lower crude prices.
- PXD says Q2 total production rose nearly 2% to 334.1K boe/day, with Permian Basin production averaging 330K boe/day, above the top end of company guidance.
- But the company earned $39.35/boe during the quarter, down 8.7% from $43.12/boe a year earlier.
- For FY 2019, PXD lowers the top end of its estimated capex program by $150M to $3.05B-$3.25B, which it expects will be fully funded with $3.5B in forecast cash flow, and plans to deliver full-year Permian production of 320K-335K boe/day MBOEPD and 203K-213 K bbl/day of oil, representing 12%-17% growth over 2018 levels.
- PXD also raised its dividend to $0.44/share quarterly, equivalent to $1.76/share on an annualized basis vs. its previous annual rate of $0.64/share, which was payable on a semi-annual basis.