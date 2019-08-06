LendingClub +5.8% as Q2 per-share results beat; sees profit in Q3

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) jumps 5.8% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted loss per share of 1 cent comes in better than the consensus for a loss of 10 cents.

Compares with a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

On track to be profitable on an adjusted net income basis in Q3 2019; consensus estimate is for loss of 1 cent per share.

Reaffirms 2019 net revenue forecast of $765M-$795M; sees year adjusted net loss of $5M-$20M vs prior range of $9M-$29M.

Sees Q3 net revenue of $200M-$210M; consensus estimate of $204.7M; sees adjusted net income of $0M-$5M.

Q2 loan originations rise 11% Y/Y to $3.1B, a record.

Q2 net revenue of $190.8M, missing consensus of $192.0M, increased 8% Y/Y.

Previously: LendingClub EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)