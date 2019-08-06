Bayer, Lanxess to sell chemical park operator in $3.9B deal

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) agree to sell their stakes in chemical park operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for an enterprise value of €3.5B ($3.9B), including net debt and pension obligations as well as a related real estate portfolio.
  • Bayer’s stake in Currenta fetched an equity value of €1.17B after deducting net debt and pension obligations, and the company agreed to sell real estate on which Currenta operates for €180M.
  • Bayer initially had planned to sell the Currenta stake - a legacy asset with little benefit for its core drugs and agriculture businesses - to its former industrial chemicals subsidiary Covestro, but the two could not agree on a valuation.
