Arlington Asset Investment BV rises in July; shares jump 8.1%

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Q2 core operating income of 23 cent per share falls short of the average analyst estimate of 24 cents and fell from 32 cents in Q1.

Q2 economic net interest income of $12.3M declined from $14.1M in Q1.

Book value per common share of $7.80 at June 30, 2019 fell from $8.70 at March 31, 2019. Book value rises to ~$8.10 at July 31, 2019.

Arlington Asset Investment surged 8.1% in after-hours trading.

Increased prepayment speed expectations and a continued flat interest rate curve reduced returns on levered agency mortgage-backed security investments, President and CEO J. Rock Tonkel Jr. said.

"To the extent that current market expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts materialize, future investment returns on levered agency MBS may improve, benefitting the company's earnings profile," Tonkel added.

The company shifted more of its agency MBS investment portfolio exposure towards lower coupon securities that carry lower premiums as well as reduced prepayment risk, a process it's continued in Q3.

Conference call on Aug. 7 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Arlington Asset Investment EPS misses by $0.01, misses on net interest income (Aug. 6)