Occidental sells $13B of debt to fund Anadarko deal - Bloomberg

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) sold $13B of debt to help finance its $38B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, after receiving more than $75B in orders for the deal at the peak, Bloomberg reports.

OXY issued bonds to fund the takeover in 10 parts, with the longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, yielding 2.25 percentage points more than Treasurys, down from earlier price talk of 2.7 percentage points, according to the report.

Bloomberg says it was the biggest demand for a debt sale since Saudi Arabia's Aramco received more than $100B in orders in April.