Maxar -4.6% after double-digit Q2 revenue decline

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is 4.6% lower postmarket after missing consensus with its Q2 earnings amid a revenue fall-off in its core Space Systems segment.

Revenues dropped 15% to $490M.

The company swung to a net profit of $146M, from a year-ago loss of $40M, mainly due to receiving satellite insurance proceeds.

EBITDA was $129M -- 26.3% of revenues on an adjusted basis -- down from $133M a year ago.

Order backlog came to $2.2B at quarter's end, vs. $2.4B as of Dec. 31.

Revenue by segment: Space Systems, $257M (down 22.1%); Imagery, $201M (down 5.2%); Services, $74M (up 12.1%).

EBITDA by segment: Space Systems, $28M (up 115%); Imagery, $123M (down 7.5%); Services, $6M (flat).

