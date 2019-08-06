Devon Energy raises full-year production view, cuts full-year capex

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is indicated flat after-hours as it beats Q2 earnings expectations and raises its full-year oil production outlook.

DVN reports Q2 total production rose 13% Y/Y to 142K bbl/day, above the top end of the company's guidance of 134K-141K bbl/day; Delaware Basin production jumped 58% Y/Y to 120K boe/day.

DVN raises its 2019 U.S. oil production outlook for the second time this year, with the midpoint of updated guidance representing an estimated oil growth rate of 19% compared to 2018, up from previous guidance of 17%.

Q2 capital spending came in 9% below the midpoint of prior guidance, or $478M, with the most significant drilling and completion efficiencies attained by its Wolfcamp program in the Delaware Basin and infill development activity in the STACK play, and prompting DVN to lower full-year E&P capital spending by $50 million to $1.8B-$1.9B.

DVN says a key contributor to its improving cost performance in Q2 was lease operating expense, the company's largest field-level cost, which 11% Y/Y on a per-unit basis.