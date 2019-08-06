Inseego marks double-digit revenue gains in Q2

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) topped revenue expectations in its Q2 earnings report after double-digit growth both sequentially and year-over-year.

Revenues rose 13.9% from last year, and 15.1% from last quarter, to $55.9M.

Costs of revenues went up, and gross profit declined to $15.6M from $17.7M. With higher operating costs, operating loss widened to $5.2M from $822,000.

Net loss grew to $10.8M from a year-ago loss of $6.7M.

Revenue by segment: IoT & Mobile Solutions, $39.98M (up 26%); Enterprise SaaS, $15.9M (down 8.1%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $58M-$62M ($43M-$45M in IoT & Mobile Solutions, and $15M-$17M in Enterprise SaaS) and adjusted EBITDA of $3M-$4.5M.

