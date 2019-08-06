Plains lifts EBITDA guidance, to start Cactus II commercial service next week

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) +0.7% after-hours after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations and increasing full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

PAA expects FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $2.975B vs. $2.68B at year-end 2018 and implied distributable cash flow available to unitholders of $2.035B compared with $1.79B at year-end 2018.

Plains also says it expects to begin partial service on the 670K bbl/day Cactus II oil pipeline next week.

The company has filled about half the line, which runs from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast, and expects full service to the Corpus Christi area to begin by Q1 2020, CEO Willie Chiang said in its earnings conference call.