Jacobs Engineering praised at KeyBanc on Q3 beat, momentum
Aug. 06, 2019 1:46 PM ETJBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jacobs Engineering (JEC +3.9%) is maintained with an Overweight rating and a $90 price target at KeyBanc after posting better than expected Q3 earnings and organic revenue growth of 11%, beating the firm's top-line forecast.
- JEC generated strong revenue growth in both the ATN and BIAF segments, and there is upside potential to current 2020 and 2021 estimates, says KeyBanc's Tahira Afzal.
- The ATN segment continues to offer exposure to large contract awards from NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense, and could benefit from the integration of the KeyW acquisition, according to Afzal.
- Referring to the BIAF segment, Afzal says in the event of a macro slowdown, JEC's technologically advantaged strategy and more resistant-end markets "should put it in a relative area of strength vs. peers."