Kiwi tumbles after central bank surprise
Aug. 07, 2019 3:30 AM ET
- New Zealand's central bank is the latest to reduce interest rates as the country faces sluggish growth conditions due to simmering trade tensions and a global economic slowdown.
- A 50 basis point cut to 1.50% caught markets off guard, prompting the Kiwi to plunge as much as 2.1% against the U.S. dollar, its lowest level since January 2016.
- Pointing to a fresh round of monetary easing by other major central banks, the RBNZ signaled further rate cuts could be possible.
