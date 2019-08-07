Kiwi tumbles after central bank surprise

  • New Zealand's central bank is the latest to reduce interest rates as the country faces sluggish growth conditions due to simmering trade tensions and a global economic slowdown.
  • A 50 basis point cut to 1.50% caught markets off guard, prompting the Kiwi to plunge as much as 2.1% against the U.S. dollar, its lowest level since January 2016.
  • Pointing to a fresh round of monetary easing by other major central banks, the RBNZ signaled further rate cuts could be possible.
  • ETFs: ENZL
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.