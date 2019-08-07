COMAC pushes back C919 certification target

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China now expects to obtain Chinese certification for its C919 jet in 2021.

It originally aimed to obtain the approval by the end of 2020, but analysts had considered the target ambitious given the test planes have flown relatively few hours since the first C919 flew in 2017.

China's first national passenger jet aims to challenge the dominance of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 and Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSY) A320, bringing the Asian nation a step closer to its goal of becoming a global civil aerospace player.