Tesla scrutinized over Model 3 safety claims

The NHTSA sent a cease-and-desist letter to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last year for not complying with guidelines in its Model 3 safety assertions and subpoenaed the carmaker for information on several crashes, Bloomberg reports.

The letter said that Tesla's blog from October last year about the Model 3 having the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by NHTSA was inconsistent with the agency's usage guidelines and asked the FTC to investigate if the statements constituted unfair or deceptive practices.

"This is not the first time that Tesla has disregarded the guidelines in a manner that may lead to consumer confusion and give Tesla an unfair market advantage," according to NHTSA Chief Counsel Jonathan Morrison.