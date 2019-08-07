EU 'refusing to negotiate' Brexit - Gove

The Brexit political standoff is deepening less than three months before the U.K. is due to leave the EU.

Michael Gove, the minister in charge of planning for a no-deal departure, is blaming the bloc for "refusing to negotiate and failing to engage on a new agreement."

It comes after the EU said U.K. demands to remove the Irish backstop from Theresa May's deal were unacceptable.

Sterling -0.1% to $1.2153.

