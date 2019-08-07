Recovery continues as futures edge higher

Markets are getting some more relief as the PBOC set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 on Wednesday, weaker than the 6.9683 set Tuesday but still stronger than the key 7 per dollar level.

Dow and S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% on the news, while the Nasdaq points to a rise of 0.5% , as President Trump further dismissed fears of a protracted trade war with China.