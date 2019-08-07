PDC Energy in talks to merge with SRC Energy - Bloomberg

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is in talks to combine with SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI) in a deal that could potentially create a larger oil and gas player in Colorado, Bloomberg reports.

PDC Energy primarily drills for oil and gas in two areas, it has 96,000 net acres in the Wattenberg Field north of Denver, and 42,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin

Kimmeridge Energy Management that owns ~5% of PDC's share, in May fell short in an effort to revamp PDC Energy’s board, and has pushed the company to cut costs, and pursue acquisitions.

SRC Energy has its drilling activities in Weld County, Colorado.