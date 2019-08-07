Glencore 1H profits fall on lower cobalt prices

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) reported a collapse in 1H earnings due to a slump in raw material prices, as well as announced plans to shutter a huge cobalt mine.

Net income slashed ~92% to $226M driven by lower average cobalt & thermal coal prices and impairment charges in troubled Chad oil and African copper portfolios

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $5.58bn for 1H, down 32% from a year ago; trading business EBITDA fell 29% to $1.08B, as the unit was hit by a $350M loss on cobalt that has been mined but not yet sold.

Overall key commodity average price benchmarks were all lower on Y/Y basis; copper -11%, zinc -16%, lead -20%, nickel -11%, cobalt -58% and GC NEWC coal -14%.

Cash generated by operating activities declined 21% to $5.4B

Despite concerns about the worsening outlook for commodities and the US-China trade war, the company maintained its plan to purchase $2B in 2019, and said $900M is remaining in the buyback program.

