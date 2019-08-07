Trade, currency... is energy war next?

China is expected to start avoiding U.S. crude oil imports as trade tensions ratchet up, according to traders and analysts, ensnaring a key commodity that has largely escaped the tit-for-tat trade war.

The U.S. surpassed Saudi Arabia and Russia to take the top energy producer spot last year, while Beijing became the world's largest oil buyer in 2017.

Tariffs have already seen the U.S. collected $63B in Chinese tariffs in the 12 months through June, according to new U.S. Treasury data, and that bounty is set to rise.