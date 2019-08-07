Core-Mark Holding beats estimates in Q2 and reaffirms FY2019 guidance

Aug. 07, 2019 6:39 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)PFGCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) reports Non-cigarette sales rose 8.8% in Q2, driven by a 7.5% increase in sales to existing customers and net market share gains.
  • Cigarette sales fell 0.3%, driven primarily by declines in carton sales to existing customers.
  • Gross margin rate improved 38 bps to 5.51%, driven primarily by an overall shift in sales mix towards higher margin non-cigarette products, growth in sales of higher margin alternative nicotine products, higher margins in the food category and the benefit of strategic pricing initiative.
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 26.2% to $53.5M.
  • FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $16.8 to $17B; Adjusted EBITDA: $176 to $182M; Diluted EPS: 1.09 to $1.19; Diluted EPS (excl. LIFO expense): $1.50 to $1.60; Capex: ~$30M; Tax rate: 25%; Fully diluted shares outstanding: 46M.
